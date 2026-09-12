FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
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Depopulation by design. My goodness people need to wake up to what is taking place on a 🌎 scale. The globalist are and have been working towards agenda 2030 for well over 200 years. The pharmaceutical companies collecting billions of dollars for the suffering and hurt towards innocent, unsuspecting masses. We’ve been lied to duped, misled for many generations. It’s time now for things to turn around people, to unify and take back what is rightfully belonging to all humanity on earth. 😇

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