The study titled, Comparative analysis of fourteen COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation systems and claim approval rates, was just published in the journal Vaccine:

Purpose No-fault vaccine injury compensation schemes provide financial redress for adverse effects from vaccines without establishing fault. Due to the rapid vaccine development and distribution, these programs are crucial for vaccinees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigating the performance differences of these schemes worldwide and finding a more balanced approach is essential to responses to future pandemics. Materials and methods This study examines the structure and effectiveness of 14 no-fault vaccine injury compensation schemes, analyzing data on approval rates for COVID-19 vaccine injury claims. Data sources include government reports and academic studies to compare diverse operational models and funding sources. Results This study included 167,532 COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation applications, with up to 137,076 claims reviewed and up to 38,658 approved, incorporating both exact and approximate official numbers. Approval rates for the reviewed claims vary widely across jurisdictions, with Japan (74.29 %) having the highest rates, and the United States (3 %) and the United Kingdom (2.64 %) the lowest. The median approval rate across all 14 jurisdictions is 26.76 %, between South Korea's 26.09 % and France's 27.42 %. These variations reflect diverse standards and policies. No clear correlation exists between funding sources and approval rates. For example, government-funded schemes in France and Japan show higher approval rates, while similar models in the United States and the United Kingdom have low rates. In New Zealand and other countries with broader medical compensation schemes, approval rates are higher than the international median. Conclusion Governments may adopt more flexible standards to redress vaccine injuries by referring to international practices and the latest medical evidence. High-approval-rate countries offer insights into inclusive criteria, while low-approval-rate countries may need to reassess stringent criteria. Middle-ground countries could incorporate new medical findings to refine standards, ensuring equitable outcomes for those affected by vaccine injuries.

While Japan's COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation program boasts an impressive 92.55% review rate and a 74.29% approval rate, the United States lags far behind with just 25% of claims reviewed and only 3% approved. Although the U.K. also performs poorly, with an approval rate of only 2.64%, its review rate is nearly double that of the U.S., demonstrating at least some progress in processing claims. The U.S. program’s combination of the second-lowest approval rate (3%) and the second-lowest review rate (25%) solidifies its position as the worst-performing system among the countries analyzed.

The stark contrast in COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation approval rates between Japan and the United States can partly be attributed to differences in causality assessment criteria and policy approaches. According to the study, Japan employs a more lenient standard, where "strict medical causal relationship is not required," allowing claims to be approved even when the link between vaccination and injury cannot be definitively ruled out. In contrast, the United States applies stringent criteria under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which requires "compelling, reliable, valid, medical and scientific evidence" of direct causation.

A few months ago, I reported on the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report titled, COVID-19: Information on HHS’s Medical Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which blamed the striking inefficiencies on a massive influx of injury reports and limited resources:

Nearly all of the challenges Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) experienced operating CICP stem from the large influx of claims related to COVID-19 medical countermeasures and limited resources to process and pay claims prior to fiscal year 2022, HRSA officials told GAO. Specifically: shortage of staff to adjudicate the large influx of claims.

outdated information systems to process the large number of claims.

limited medical and scientific evidence to base decisions about injuries or deaths allegedly caused by novel COVID-19 countermeasures.

The current U.S. COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation program stands as a stark insult to the more than 1 million Americans suspected to have been killed, injured, or permanently disabled by COVID-19 countermeasures:

There is an urgent need in America for a robust vaccine injury compensation program with adequate staff, abundant funding, and independent COVID-19 vaccine injury experts who are free from industry influence.

