FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Why did they ignore the role of Vitamin D? Study after study shows higher the D the lower the risk of Breast cancer!

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Justin Santo Domingo's avatar
Justin Santo Domingo
3h

Vaccine manufacturers, most “doctors(technicians)”, and public “health” administrators are diabolical genocidal totalitarians, without any regard for human life. The MIC is something to be avoided, because they are the plague.

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