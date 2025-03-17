by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Efficacy of vitamin D replacement therapy on 28 cases of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination, was recently published in Nutrition:

Background

Prolonged symptoms have been reported following both COVID-19 infection and vaccination, with some cases leading to myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Of 80 patients presenting to our hospital with postvaccination syndrome, 28 met the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS. We conducted a retrospective study on these 28 patients.

Methods

We measured serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in 28 patients who developed ME/CFS after COVID-19 vaccination between August 2022 and February 2024. Vitamin D replacement therapy included dietary counseling, sun exposure recommendations, and oral vitamin D supplementation. We evaluated changes in blood vitamin D levels and symptom improvement.

Results

At initial visit, 27 of 28 patients diagnosed with ME/CFS had insufficient or deficient serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels (16 ± 4 ng/mL, mean ± SD). Following vitamin D replacement therapy, we observed an increase in blood vitamin D levels (28 ± 5 ng/mL) associated with a decrease in ME/CFS diagnostic symptoms (from 10.3 ± 2.1 to 3.3 ± 2.0). Notably, 23 of 28 patients (82%) no longer met ME/CFS diagnostic criteria after the therapy. Among the symptoms, sleep problems showed the most improvement (71%), followed by autonomic symptoms (68%).

Conclusions

For patients developing ME/CFS after COVID-19 vaccination with insufficient or deficient vitamin D levels, appropriate vitamin D replacement therapy under medical guidance may lead to symptomatic relief. We are preparing a randomized controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy of vitamin D replacement therapy in individuals with ME/CFS who have developed vitamin D deficiency following COVID-19 infection or vaccination.