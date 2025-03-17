NEW STUDY - Vitamin D May Improve Post-COVID-19 Vaccine Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Vitamin D therapy was associated with significant symptom improvement in patients with ME/CFS after COVID-19 vaccination.
The study titled, Efficacy of vitamin D replacement therapy on 28 cases of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination, was recently published in Nutrition:
Background
Prolonged symptoms have been reported following both COVID-19 infection and vaccination, with some cases leading to myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Of 80 patients presenting to our hospital with postvaccination syndrome, 28 met the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS. We conducted a retrospective study on these 28 patients.
Methods
We measured serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in 28 patients who developed ME/CFS after COVID-19 vaccination between August 2022 and February 2024. Vitamin D replacement therapy included dietary counseling, sun exposure recommendations, and oral vitamin D supplementation. We evaluated changes in blood vitamin D levels and symptom improvement.
Results
At initial visit, 27 of 28 patients diagnosed with ME/CFS had insufficient or deficient serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels (16 ± 4 ng/mL, mean ± SD). Following vitamin D replacement therapy, we observed an increase in blood vitamin D levels (28 ± 5 ng/mL) associated with a decrease in ME/CFS diagnostic symptoms (from 10.3 ± 2.1 to 3.3 ± 2.0). Notably, 23 of 28 patients (82%) no longer met ME/CFS diagnostic criteria after the therapy. Among the symptoms, sleep problems showed the most improvement (71%), followed by autonomic symptoms (68%).
Conclusions
For patients developing ME/CFS after COVID-19 vaccination with insufficient or deficient vitamin D levels, appropriate vitamin D replacement therapy under medical guidance may lead to symptomatic relief. We are preparing a randomized controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy of vitamin D replacement therapy in individuals with ME/CFS who have developed vitamin D deficiency following COVID-19 infection or vaccination.
Here are the key findings:
High Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency in Post-COVID-19 Vaccination ME/CFS Cases
27 out of 28 patients (96%) had insufficient or deficient vitamin D levels before treatment.
Mean baseline vitamin D level: 16 ± 4 ng/mL (deficient range).
Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to immune dysfunction and post-vaccine complications.
COVID-19 Vaccine Identified as a Major Suspected Trigger
68% of patients developed ME/CFS symptoms immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The onset of ME/CFS symptoms occurred after 1–6 doses of the vaccine, with the most cases appearing after the third dose (46%).
82% of patients had no history of prior COVID-19 infection, suggesting vaccination—not infection—was the primary trigger.
Some patients faced medical gaslighting, as previous doctors dismissed their post-vaccine symptoms.
Due to suspected vaccine-induced ME/CFS, patients were advised not to receive further COVID-19 booster shots.
Significant Symptom Improvement After Vitamin D Therapy
82% (23 out of 28) of patients no longer met ME/CFS diagnostic criteria following vitamin D replacement.
Most improved symptoms:
Sleep problems (71% improvement)
Autonomic symptoms (68% improvement)
Post-exertional malaise (54% improvement)
Pathologic fatigue showed the least improvement (21%), suggesting deeper systemic dysfunction in post-vaccine ME/CFS.
Vitamin D has also demonstrated potential therapeutic benefits for other adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination. Notably, Tsang et al reported that vitamin D protects against COVID-19 mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis:
Given the growing evidence of vitamin D’s role in mitigating post-vaccine complications, large-scale, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials are urgently needed to further evaluate its efficacy in treating COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes.
Single best thing I ever did. Started seeing a naturopath in 2022 with ongoing vaccine related problems. Started at under 20 on vitamin D.
Been taking D supplementation ever since. Physician supervised. Now over 70. Surprisingly, have not had a real cold since nor have I been ill.
My PCP has NEVER even tested for vitamin D or even said "Boo" about it. My naturopath tested for it first time.
We have endured decades of corrupt entities trying to fear us into believing that the sun is our enemy- and sadly, many bought into the lies, slathering chemical laden creams into their skin to fight 'the enemy'.
Now, surprise surprise- study after study comes out revealing that vitamin D offers deep immune system support, recovery and resiliance against disease. Yet really, how could anyone ever doubt this, when the sun is literally a supporter of life. Take it away and we all perish.
Thank you for some good analysis Nicolas.