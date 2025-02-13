New "Task Force for the Declassification of Federal Secrets" Announced
JFK Assassination and Covid Origin and Epstein Client List Oh My!
More shock and awe for the Deep State was announced yesterday, as the reader can see in the following video recording.
Since the Russian Collusion Hoax of 2016, I have strongly suspected that Donald Trump must have blabbed to the wrong people that he was deadly serious about draining the swamp—that it wasn’t just an empty campaign promise.
The sheer amount of hysterical opposition with which he has contended since his first election revealed that the Deep State was genuinely terrified of him.
And let’s face it, the timing of SARS-CoV-2 leaking from a lab during his reelection year was extremely suspicious.
First Tulsi, then Bobby, now this - the day just keeps getting better and better!
We sure DoGEd a bullet in Butler, Pa. Two millimeters more would ended in the Marshall Law kinetic Civil War the three terms of Obama-Bill Ayers Prairie Fire that “they” have been trying to cook up since Chicago 1968.
God Bless America, Pray it Forward, 🙏🙏🙏