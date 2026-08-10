FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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DAM on the beach's avatar
DAM on the beach
3h

Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly and Bannon’s WarRoom did this analysis years ago. It is in a book called “The Pfizer Papers”.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3h

I begged my daughter who was pregnant at that time to not get the vaccine. I did in February (ignorant) and had the cykotine storm which caused me to research. She was furious at me and said she needed to keep her job. My husband and I were on our knees every night praying for the baby. The baby was born in Nov. 21 healthy, but could not nurse without screaming. I pray as she gets older, no effects will surface, especially fertility. I cry thinking of those who lost their baby, may the Lord bring justice and comfort to them.

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