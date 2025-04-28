FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
1h

The social contagion especially amongst girls ramped up the numbers of T kids many fold.

This is the work of Social Media, which is as evil as it is helpful.

Children should nto be allowed on Social media

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
31m

Yes!! Step in the right direction!

But, also, ask about the parents or other close relatives. Many times it seems that if the parents are gay/lesbian/trans, the non-nuclear family being modeled can lead to sexual confusion for the child. In one family I know...the mother was married to her husband, had a son and daughter, then she and her husband divorced. The mother then "married" a woman. The mother's daughter decided she was a man over the last couple of years and last year, the daughter at age 20, went through the very barbaric trans surgery. Totally paid by an NGO or non-profit as the 20 year old has no health insurance. What's modeled at home as "right" or as "acceptable" builds into our children's morals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture