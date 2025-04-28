By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

First reported by The Telegraph:

The NHS [National Health Service] will test all children who believe they are transgender for autism under new plans seen by The Telegraph. Every child referred to a gender clinic will be “screened for neurodevelopmental conditions” such as autism and ADHD under new guidance, to be introduced in the wake of the Cass review. The review, by paediatrician Baroness Cass, found that the mental health conditions were disproportionately common among children and young people with gender dysphoria. Medics will also evaluate each child’s mental health, their relationship with their family and their sexual development, including whether they are experiencing same-sex attraction.

Finally, common sense is showing signs of resurgence.

A recent study by Tollit et al found that nearly half of trans children and adolescents could be autistic, with 45.8% of their transgender sample exhibiting elevated autistic traits.

Warrier et al found that among a large sample of 641,860 individuals, transgender individuals were up to 6.4 times more likely to have an autism diagnosis compared to non-transgender individuals:

Thus, the new NHS policy is entirely justified, given the grave harm of steering neurodevelopmentally disabled children toward dangerous and irreversible “gender-affirming” medical procedures. Evidence from Dhejne et al shows that sex-reassigned individuals face alarming risks: overall mortality nearly triples (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 2.8), suicide risk rises nearly 19-fold (aHR 19.1), and suicide attempts are five times more common (aHR 4.9). Importantly, survival rates worsen significantly after 10 years post-surgery:

