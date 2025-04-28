NHS to Screen All Transgender Children for Autism Under New Policy
A key step to protect neurodevelopmentally disabled kids from dangerous and irreversible "gender-affirming" medical procedures that increase death and suicide risk.
First reported by The Telegraph:
The NHS [National Health Service] will test all children who believe they are transgender for autism under new plans seen by The Telegraph.
Every child referred to a gender clinic will be “screened for neurodevelopmental conditions” such as autism and ADHD under new guidance, to be introduced in the wake of the Cass review.
The review, by paediatrician Baroness Cass, found that the mental health conditions were disproportionately common among children and young people with gender dysphoria.
Medics will also evaluate each child’s mental health, their relationship with their family and their sexual development, including whether they are experiencing same-sex attraction.
Finally, common sense is showing signs of resurgence.
A recent study by Tollit et al found that nearly half of trans children and adolescents could be autistic, with 45.8% of their transgender sample exhibiting elevated autistic traits.
Warrier et al found that among a large sample of 641,860 individuals, transgender individuals were up to 6.4 times more likely to have an autism diagnosis compared to non-transgender individuals:
Thus, the new NHS policy is entirely justified, given the grave harm of steering neurodevelopmentally disabled children toward dangerous and irreversible “gender-affirming” medical procedures. Evidence from Dhejne et al shows that sex-reassigned individuals face alarming risks: overall mortality nearly triples (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 2.8), suicide risk rises nearly 19-fold (aHR 19.1), and suicide attempts are five times more common (aHR 4.9). Importantly, survival rates worsen significantly after 10 years post-surgery:
The social contagion especially amongst girls ramped up the numbers of T kids many fold.
This is the work of Social Media, which is as evil as it is helpful.
Children should nto be allowed on Social media
Yes!! Step in the right direction!
But, also, ask about the parents or other close relatives. Many times it seems that if the parents are gay/lesbian/trans, the non-nuclear family being modeled can lead to sexual confusion for the child. In one family I know...the mother was married to her husband, had a son and daughter, then she and her husband divorced. The mother then "married" a woman. The mother's daughter decided she was a man over the last couple of years and last year, the daughter at age 20, went through the very barbaric trans surgery. Totally paid by an NGO or non-profit as the 20 year old has no health insurance. What's modeled at home as "right" or as "acceptable" builds into our children's morals.