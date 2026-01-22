Nicolas Vidal of Putsch Media Calls on Dr. McCullough
Written inquiry into the heart of pandemic harm to the world's population
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I have given thousands of interviews over the course of the pandemic crisis. Written inquiries are less common but are perfect for exposition in Substack. This one came in unprompted from Nicolas Vidal, Founder of Putsch Media. Vidal has been notable for his courageous reporting of and stance against totalitarianism and the new world order.