FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
5h

You’ve got that right John. What’s more is, people do not realize how well our intelligence agencies cover their tracks, while maintaining constant “sleight of hand” misdirects as well as deflecting.

Confusing

most people seeking or in search of answers or truth,

becomes a tangled web of deliberate deceptions. Certainly an understatement.

Entire specialty team’s sole purpose, “Keep the honest person spiraling.”

The result, forces must people to give up and lose interest, while manipulating the next story.

While it can be a kaleidoscope of colorful information leading us nowhere, at times the answer is right in front of our eyes.

Counter intelligence creates the exact same level of psyche, and in the end many people have already moved on to the next headline, which may or may not start the cycle all over again.

Multiply the above scenario times three different intelligence agencies across the globe and the challenge becomes much more complex.

I’ve learned to drop out quickly, based on my “gut-instinct” sensory overload. Depending on how important something is to me determines how fast I’m willing to spin to find answers.

It was quite fascinating when, two years ago maybe more, we were being told, “when I’m elected president.” The hype was comical IMO, which goes to the heart of how easily people latch onto some kind of story.

Now, in part “you know the rest of the story,” a partial quote by the great Paul Harvey.

AJR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
3hEdited

Pardon me for my clarity of thought and brevity…

Abolish the CIA, FBI and most of the 17 agency IC community.

RECHARTER missions for LEGITIMATE OVERSIGHT and constitutional restraint.

I say again, RECHARTER missions for LEGITIMATE OVERSIGHT and constitutional restraint. “Murdering" your own citizens and other nationals IS A BAD LOOK.

Quit living the lie, this SATANIC TRASH has long been out of control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture