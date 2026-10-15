FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
3h

Excellent article John! Especially:

Ordinary Germans need to tighten their belts to hit the goal of “net zero” in the coming years, but the warlords of this world may pollute with impunity.

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Jorge Cerra's avatar
Jorge Cerra
3h

The whole affair is a farce, a despicable act of aggression orchestrated by the Biden administration, and a betrayal on the part of the U.S. government and the German government, which went along with this destabilizing maneuver against its own nation and all of Europe.

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