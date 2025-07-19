By Peter A. McCullough

Most of the attention on COVID-19 vaccine safety has been focussed on mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) in which there is no way of shutting off mRNA production of Spike protein. Antigen-based Novavax provides 5 mcg of Spike and no genetic code. Many have favored Novavax for this reason, yet the CDC, FDA, and NIH have been largely focussed on the genetic vaccines. Recently there were comparative data presented.