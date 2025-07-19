Novavax Produces Fewer, Milder Reactions than Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Comparative Data Demonstrate Non-Genetic Novavax Less Toxic
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough
Most of the attention on COVID-19 vaccine safety has been focussed on mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) in which there is no way of shutting off mRNA production of Spike protein. Antigen-based Novavax provides 5 mcg of Spike and no genetic code. Many have favored Novavax for this reason, yet the CDC, FDA, and NIH have been largely focussed on the genetic vaccines. Recently there were comparative data presented.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.