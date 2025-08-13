FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond Kordonowy MD's avatar
Raymond Kordonowy MD
4h

An extremely rare case in the US. A fascinoma hence the case report.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4m

The article mentioned that eating fresh water fish was not recommended. I read recently that even eating raw salmon can be harmful, because of parasites. It seems that one even has to worry about eating rice and raw vegetables, because of toxic sludge and polluted water that they are grown in. One has to make an effort to find decent food to eat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture