FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1h

Lyrics for China Girl were written by Iggy Pop, totally improvised. Bowie wrote the score. Great pair.

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
2h

"During his deposition, Bush acknowledged he had no training in semiconductor technology"

I think you underestimate the natural brilliance of many of your fellow co-americans; natural, deep talents ..... sought around the world .... look at Hunter Biden for example; on the board of burisma, a big ukrainian company: energy, gas etc Ok, Hunter on the surface didn't have a big background in that sphere, as for Neil; but ..... some brilliance is inherent? American exceptionalism?

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