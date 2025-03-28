By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Vaccinologists were salivating at the specter of “eradicating SARS-CoV-2” with the largest, most comprehensive, and certainly the most expensive vaccine program in the history of mankind. Now in it’s fifth year, no claim of eradication is being made.

Instead, with great alacrity, the Omicron substrains continue to outsmart the ill-fated COVID-19 boosters. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax geared up for the fall campaign of shots, designed at best to provide a few months of theoretical protection. They set their target for the JN1 variant with animal studies which were used for EUA approval.

As you can see, just a few months later the JN (including KP) strains account for <7% of infections according to the CDC. The dominant strains are now XEC and LP.8.1 accounting for 73% of infections. The WHO put out this statement on February 3, 2025:

The recommended COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain cross-reactive to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease, as LP.8.1 immune escape is comparable to XEC that has been shown to have limited immune escape from JN.1 or KP.2 mRNA booster vaccines.

Regulatory claims on protecting against symptomatic and severe disease required large, prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials with these predefined outcomes. No such trials have been performed despite a large pool of unboostered individuals and record inflows of revenues to the vaccine companies. No one at any public health agency has provided evidence to support this new claim. Nor can anyone explain what is being accomplished with the continued booster program. This is particularly true for vaccination of children to be in compliance with the CDC ACIP routine childhood schedule.

