FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Deb Coyote's avatar
Deb Coyote
8h

I voted for Trump and I don't support this attack on Iran. This is not liberating anybody, it is threatening overwhelming genocide. It is war crimes to eviscerate a country's bridges and power plants. To write this tweet on Easter Sunday in America while Americans are suffering is insulting and frankly alarming. We voted for domestic help: lower taxes, prices, building infrastructure, bringing abundance back to America. We can't afford out lives here. We can't afford WWIII

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Coincidence Theorist's avatar
Coincidence Theorist
8hEdited

"Presidential" rhetoric fitting for a guy who has done nothing about mRNA medical bioweapons except pat himself on the back for warp speeding their debut. Or a guy who created a "Space Force" that now has an annual budget twice the size of NASA's, yet with now two "space" agencies, an Air Force, and 50 Air National Guards, is STILL unable (unwilling and/or not permitted to) protect his own country's airspace from daily chemtrail attacks.

MAGA - Maintaining America's Gullibility Agenda, bigly.

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