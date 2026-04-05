I woke up to a beautiful, clear sunny day in Dallas, with birds singing and a fine view of a native Texas pecan tree sprouting forth its first green leaves, which always reminds me of the Robert Frost couplet.

Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold.

I then made the mistake of looking at my news feed, and saw the following atrocity posted by President Trump on his Truth Social Account.

On this most sacred day of the Christian faith, a US president who claims to be a Christian issues a threat to a nation of 94 million people, including over 500,000, Christians—threatening to commit war crimes (pursuant to Geneva Convention) against their civilian infrastructure.

Behold the puerile, B-movie gangster style of his prose and his use of the word “F..kin’”—now the most overused word in the English language and the clearest expression of our degenerate culture.

Upon seeing this post, I immediately thought of Madison’s reflections on the evil of war.

The same malignant aspect . . . may be traced in the inequality of fortunes, and the opportunities of fraud, growing out of a state of war, and in the degeneracy of manners and of morals engendered by both.

On this Eastern Sunday, I pray that the innocent civilians of Iran will be spared from the sadistic and demented wrath of “President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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