FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
15m

I'm glad you are alive and reflective, John.

;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna Schwartz's avatar
Donna Schwartz
9m

Wonderful post article! Glad you are better!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture