FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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annademo's avatar
annademo
4m

If Varnell had not been White, he'd never have been set up like this.

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Gail's avatar
Gail
4m

Much though the corrupt FBI, CIA,DOJ,DHS,DNI,NSA,NIAID, NIH,EPA,USAID,CDC FDA,DARPA,Pentagon,DOD,State Dept, Congress, Senate, etc disgust me, I wouldn't trust Joe Kent with picking up my dry cleaning. He is a liar , leaker and has an agenda.

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