FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
2hEdited

The more apropos question would be what would President Washington think of the Deep State? He would recognize it as unconstitutional. So would President Eisenhower, he'd be pissed that we did not listen to him. President Trump is doing the dirty work that President Kennedy wanted to get to.

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Hank's avatar
Hank
2h

I believe that focusing on the cost of fuel is extremely shortsighted. The Shiite Islamic government of Iran has been seeking the destruction of the US for years, and has focused their resources on developing the weapon systems to attack the US and its allies. I believe if one understands the belief system driving the Shiite jihadist government of Iran, perspectives would radically alter. A short to mid-term rise in the cost of fuel is well worth protecting our children from the horrors of war reaching our shores.

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