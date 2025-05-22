FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Franklin O'Kanu
2h

So this article is good and comes close…. But then veers off completely off track.

I too have done a deep dive on this topic for my paid subscribers, and we both start off with the etymology of viruses meaning poison, but differ.

In my article, I show how the virus myth was born from Dr. John Franklin Enders because they needed to push the “polio” pandemic — and ultimately the polio vaccine in 1955.

The same Covid madness we experienced in 2020, occurred 70 years ago.

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polio-cover-up-how-a-disease

I then show what WE are experiencing that we’ve mistakenly called “virus” aka “poison.” What we’re seeing is actually “messaging” from one human to another— which helps the species thrive:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience-93c

I still have part 3 to finish up and release, but the takeaway is that:

the idea of viruses as we know them mainstream is wrong and has been propagated to sell pandemic after pandemic 70 years ago.

Open to thoughts and feedback from anyone 😊

Bill Graham
1h

As a former researcher in Electron Microscopy with specializations in sample preparations such as Freeze Fracture, I can shed a little light on the virus subject. I came to know Dr. Russell Steere who invented the techique while working at the USDA in Beltville, Maryland in the late 1970's. My thesis advisor, Dr. John Rash, collaborated with Dr. Steere in a comprehensive analysis entitled "Freeze Fracture Artefacts & Interpretations" published ~ 1979. In the early days of the development of the Electron Microscope during the 1940's, commercial scopes became available. Dr. Steere adopted electron microscopy in the study of very thin metal films. He was by education a botanist. In the early 1950's, a malady affecting tobacco leaves was a significant concern. Efforts to identify the cause of the infection (destroyed the healthy leaves) was undertaken by many, and major tobacco companies invested millions to no avail. All efforts to image an agent in the leaves yielded no candidates, as most of these studies relied upon light microscopic methods whose limitations were in microns. Descriptions of cells in higher magnification was new, and promising. Dr. Steere hypothesized that the agent in tobacco might be imaged if he could devise a technique to capture it undistubed in sample preparation. Keep in mind, the electron microscope is a vaccum tube which abhors water vapor. The ability to image requires solid state samples, hence most early preps relied upon water extractions, infiltration with heavy metals and stains. This inherently came with many artefacts of preparation and muddied interpretations. Dr. Steere froze samples of tobacco leaf with and without the infection in a Liquid nitrogen slush. He Worked in a modified Denton Vacuum chamber equipped with a cold knife and stage and evaporators for carbon and Platinum. This allowed him to break the sample open under vacuum, etch the surface, coat it with high resolution Platinum and Carbon, remove it, digest away the material and float the Replica onto an EM grid and image this in his electron microscope. He was the first one to identify and publish pictures of the first virus ever described, the Tobacco Mosaic Virus. Compared with bacteria and other infection agents, it was orders of magnitude smaller, very compact in shape and appearance, and in the range of 50-60 nanometers; only visible at High magnification in the EM. The rest, as they say, is history. This first discovery opened up a new field in botany, biology, anatomy and Ultrastructure which grew exponentially for decades. Suffice to say, many other viruses have been identified and described in EM, and subsequent techniques. In the bigger picture, mankind's understanding of viruses is less than 80 years old. For centuries, humans suffered with the common cold, for which there was no cure, other than treating symptoms. It wasn't until several decades past that it was confirmed the common cold is, in fact, a virus. With the advent of modern genetics exploding in the 1990's and over the last 30 years, man has the arrogance and hubris to behave as if he knows much more than he does. To be brutally honest, we know very little about anything. Declaring Science as knowledge is a common mistake. Science is a way of asking questions, designing experiments to obtain answers to the questions. The scientific method proposes a Hypothesis, and designs experiments to disprove the Hypothesis. Sadly, the vast majority of 'science' follows none of this. Dr Steere was a Past President of the ASCB (American Society of Cell Biology) as was Dr. Robley Williams (his mentor). Their studies in high resolution thin films in electron microscopy opened up worlds of which we have only scratched the surface of.

