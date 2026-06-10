FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay's avatar
Jay
29mEdited

I attended many Shakespeare play productions in Stratford CT as a child, but could hardly understand a word of what was being said, and could hardly glean anything of what was actually going on in those very great & talented productions in Stratford. It's fun to know more about Shakespeare and read an expert analysis.

Reply
Share
kapock's avatar
kapock
8m

Bill Clinton once said that the tragedy of Macbeth was that he did not have an ethically sufficient object for his ambition.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture