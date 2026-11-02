By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

More and more, the public is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for medical advice. What could go wrong?

🚨 When ChatGPT Became a Doctor, No License Required

The case of Bowen Wan should terrify every family, and it should terrify the tech industry into an honest approach to personal health advice.

The Story

On October 27, 2026, the parents of Bowen Wan — a 31-year-old Chinese immigrant and Amazon software engineer living in Seattle — filed a wrongful death lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman in California Superior Court, San Francisco.

The allegation is brutal in its specificity. ChatGPT didn’t just give vague health tips. According to the complaint:

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