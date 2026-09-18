FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
4h

This was a crime against humanity, right down to pharmacists to school boards, local government. Nurses, doctors, business owners. There must be accountability for these poor people that have life altering conditions.

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Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
4hEdited

Everything that happened during the Covid lockdowns and mandates was a plan they rolled out & put them closer to their goal of age agenda 2030. Our governments are not in place to protect us or uphold any constitutional rights. I have published 10 books in the law on it now in less than two years with thousands of hours of research and thousands of pages of supporting evidence. Life in prison with no chance of parole! ⚖️

It’s time now that governments are held accountable for the crimes they commit against the people of the country. And the only way is for people to stand in unity. They have kept us down, separated, sick, and dependent on their systems. If people are weak, sick, scared, or afraid it’s hard for people to stand up for their rights. Our government pays allegiance to a foreign king, making Canada not a sovereign country, and democracy is not what is being portrayed. Never forget what happened during Covid, especially the truckers convoy and other people who tried to speak up for those who choose not to be vaccinated. 👊⚖️🇨🇦🌎

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