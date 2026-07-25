FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoAnn A. McClellan's avatar
JoAnn A. McClellan
2hEdited

INSANE CITIZENS are the foundation and cause of INSANE LEADERSHIP. Our so-called Leaders, do & say what it takes to get elected.....

AND CITIZENS ARE MORE INSANE, LACKING IN REASONABLE EXPECTATIONS, ACCOUNTABILITY, COMMON SENSE & LOGICAL THOUGHT TODAY IN 2026 THAN EVER BEFORE IN MY LIFETIME and I've been here a long time.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

….. and June 5, 1968 RFK murdered . I wonder if Lennon gave that interview based on what happened the day before.

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture