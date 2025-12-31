FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
2h

Wow, not surprised but first I’m hearing this. But it makes sense since spike protein goes everywhere. Info keeps getting worse!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
fmoli2's avatar
fmoli2
10m

I had some of these symptoms and thought it was aging, but this explains it was that dam shot injected years ago that gave me this and everything else wrong with my health!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture