While the Trump administration is apparently trying to reduce the funding and scope of the organized crime racket known as the U.S. federal government, U.S. district judges and Democrat Attorneys General such as Letitia James, are trying to keep the loot flowing to their parasitic constituencies.

Unfortunately, by signing the CARES ACT of March 2020, which created $2.2 trillion of loot out of thin air, President Trump played a key role in spawning this looting monster. Five years later, public school systems are still claiming they still need pandemic era loot “in order to succeed” as Letitia James put it.

Trump’s new administration now finds itself trying to stop the looting, but is being blocked by corrupt U.S. judges. As the Epoch Times just reported:

A federal judge on May 6 blocked the U.S. Department of Education from canceling more than $1 billion in funding that was allocated to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on primary schools and students.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos entered a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Department of Education from enforcing its recission of extensions for the funding that had been granted in January by the prior administration.

Whenever contemplating preposterous American dramas like these, I think of an old friend who lived in China for two years. While the American education system is a looting racket and an instrument for pumping nonsense into the soft heads of young people, Chinese children are expected to learn useful skills to that they can contribute to their nation’s prosperity and power.

This, in turn, reminds me of records of interactions between Roman administrators and Greek patricians after the Roman general Sulla captured the city of Athens in 86 BC. Sulla and other Roman officers observed that the Greek ruling class had lost interest in doing the hard, grinding work of maintaining the strength and security of their city states and other polities. A decadent effeminacy had apparently taken hold in Greece. And so the Greek peninsula became a Roman province that paid Roman taxes.

The American ruling class apparently hasn’t yet awakened to the fact that the dollar’s reserve currency status is now imperiled and that the United States government is going to find it increasingly difficult to sell its treasury bonds abroad to finance its stupid and wasteful rackets.

While the Pax Romana lasted approximately from the reign of Augustus (27 BC–14 AD) to the reign of Marcus Aurelius (161 –180 AD), the Pax Americana appears to be ending now after just eighty years of existence, with hot zones either raging or breaking out all over the globe.

President Trump should, like the Emperor Hadrian (117 - 138) make a concerted effort to settle conflicts abroad instead of further inflaming them. Though this was apparently Hadrian’s intention, he couldn’t resist getting drawn into a terribly destructive war in Judea to suppress the Bar Kokhba revolt. As I observed in an earlier post, it seems that war is man’s ineluctable fate.

