By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

What’s worse, severe SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination in an elderly patient with comorbidities? A recent, detailed proteomic analysis from Hudak and colleagues suggests both infection and vaccination are bad for the human body. However with more vaccinated patients dying in this study and evidence of prolonged (210+ days) damaging proteomic processes going on among the injected, the bottom line is clear—taking a vaccine was far worse than the infection itself. This is probably due to excessive loading of the Spike protein that occurs with vaccination.