FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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David's avatar
David
35mEdited

You cannot despise these people enough. This isn't just arrogance; it's psychopathology dressed up as "SCIENCE."

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Charles InCharge's avatar
Charles InCharge
37m

Nuremberg…..

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