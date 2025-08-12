FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marjory Morningstar's avatar
Marjory Morningstar
40m

This is the message that I needed to read as I am struggling to wake up family members who tell me that "Ignorance is Bliss" because they are unwilling to look at the evil that is being perpetrated by those in power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcia kouche Ellis's avatar
Marcia kouche Ellis
33m

Brilliant and thoughtful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture