Somewhere I recall reading about a hotshot trader at one of the big banks who, during the subprime mortgage meltdown, lost a billion dollars on his trades. If my memory serves, just a few years later, he started his own boutique investment firm.

It’s a funny thing about some people who reach a certain level on the institutional hierarchy that their failures often don’t result in a total career loss. After the storm blows over, they get back into business. Often they “fall upward” — that is, get an even better position.

Peter Daszak—former president of the now debarred and defunct EcoHealth Alliance—got back into business with exceptional celerity. A couple of days ago he announced his new gig, doing the same kind of work he did at EcoHealth. Say what you want about the man, he’s definitely not deficient in chutzpah!

