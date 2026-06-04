FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Aegean's avatar
Aegean
2h

This is tragic. I'm so sorry. Where can we find her writings and interviews?

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AnnR's avatar
AnnR
2h

Just because she started feelin the symptoms the DAY OF her disclosures, doesn't mean that "they" didn't already know what she had been researching and planning to do. It is, yet another, whistleblower tragedy. How anyone has the courage to come forward is beyond me. May she rest in eternal peace.

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