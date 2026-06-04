I just received word from Dr. Peter McCullough that the French biostatistician, epidemiologist, and whistleblower, Dr. Christine Cotton, has taken her life after enduring a year of excruciating pain from an idiopathic illness.

On June 2, she made the following announcement on her X page:

It is June 2, 2026. By the time you read these lines, I will have left this world.



For those who do not know me, my name is Christine Cotton. I am what is known as a whistleblower. I worked for 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry in the management and analysis of clinical data. As a biostatistician, since December 2020, I have immersed myself in the documents of the COVID vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory. I have written numerous documents and done many broadcasts to share the real results. My conclusions are catastrophic, beyond the invalidity of the results due to errors or even manifest frauds. The Pfizer vaccine that the population received, that you may have received, is not the one from the clinical trial with the 95% efficacy announced by all the politicians, journalists, and TV doctors. You were administered a product for which there were absolutely no results, neither of efficacy nor of tolerance. This message is not intended to create sensationalism on social networks but to inform you of one of the biggest manipulations that humanity has ever known. All the evidence is in the latest version of my work, which I invite you to download and read. For the lazier ones and the very busy, the few pages of the conclusion and the links to the source documents will already enlighten you a great deal.



I fell ill at the very moment I filed a complaint against the health authorities. For over a year, I have been suffering from excruciating pain starting from the lower back down to my legs, burning sensations in the skin, mainly in the legs and back. I have consulted general practitioners, neurologists, osteopaths, virologists, dermatologists, rheumatologists, psychiatrists, homeopaths... I have swallowed thousands of capsules of dietary supplements, anxiolytics, neuroleptics, painkillers prescribed by the pain center. I have even done bioresonance sessions and seen magnetizers, and this without any result.



I am at the end of what I can bear.



I ask forgiveness from those who love me, you who have followed me on social networks for 4 years, my friends, my parents, and above all to God or whatever his nature or name may be, to end my life—I, who have never ceased to protect it since childhood, whether plant, animal, or human life.



From the bottom of my heart, I thank those who have supported me, encouraged me, and all those who pray or have organized prayer groups. I am going to ask you to pray once more so that my soul may be in the light of the Creator as soon as possible.

We were shocked to hear this news about her terrible ordeal, and we would like to express our condolences to her family and friends. Dr. McCullough interviewed her twice about her work and found her brilliant and delightful.

In addition to feeling shock and grief as I read her announcement, the following line jumped out at me:

For over a year, I have been suffering from excruciating pain starting from the lower back down to my legs, burning sensations in the skin, mainly in the legs and back.

This reminded me of literature I’ve read over the years about clandestine intelligence agencies using thallium compounds.

Thallium compounds : Heavy metal toxins historically linked to assassinations and covert poisonings (including some attributed to intelligence services or state actors in various countries). Symptoms include: Painful sensory neuropathy, often starting in the feet/lower legs with burning, stinging, or “walking on hot coals” sensations. Paresthesias (tingling/numbness), hyperalgesia, and pain that can involve legs, back, and joints. Distal weakness, progressing upward; autonomic issues. Delayed alopecia (hair loss). Thallium disrupts cellular energy production and affects nerves, leading to a “dying-back” polyneuropathy. It has been used in isolated poisonings (via food/drink) and is difficult to detect without specific testing.



I’ve also researched stories of other poisonous agents such as the following.

Nerve agents (Novichok series, developed by the Soviet Union/Russia) : These organophosphates cause acute cholinergic crisis and can lead to long-term neurological damage, including neuropathies.

Other toxins historically associated with state programs : Ricin (used in the 1978 Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markov “umbrella” assassination, linked to Soviet bloc intelligence): Primarily causes organ failure, but injection can lead to local tissue/nerve damage and systemic effects. Organophosphates and other chemical warfare agents: These can cause intermediate syndrome or delayed neuropathy with limb weakness and pain.



It seems to me that Christine’s symptoms—as she described them in her farewell post—are most consistent with thallium poisoning. I wonder if a proper toxicology screening was performed for this kind of compound.

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