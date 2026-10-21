FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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SB Native's avatar
SB Native
4h

Thank you for reporting what ESPN won't.

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BMeowDawg's avatar
BMeowDawg
6h

Good but it is Jalen Hurts not Jalen Rose (former basketball player MICH fab five retired).

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