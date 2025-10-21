Eye Trauma Recognized Problem for Pickleball Enthusiasts
Eye trauma joins the long list of recognized injuries with growing adult sport
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I played pickleball yesterday in a foursome at the Mauna Lani Sports & Fitness Club in Kona and couldn’t help but notice the speed of game has advanced over the years.
Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America, with nearly 20 million players and growth exceeding 300% since 2020. But doctors are warning that the sport’s explosive popularity is bringing an unexpected risk: a dramatic increase in serious eye injuries.
Meghan Daniels from Detroit posted 6:27 PM, Oct 16, 2025
The fast-moving balls, sometimes traveling over 40 mph, are causing a spike in retinal detachments, fractures and severe bruising, particularly among players over 50.
“Especially now with the advancement in the paddles, advancement in the ball, the game is sped up more, a lot of younger players as well, so the balls are coming at you very fast,” said Brandon Kakos, a pickleball player.
Players under 50 aren’t immune to injury either. Many are now taking proactive steps to protect themselves.
“I would always say wear your eyewear. Carbon makes great eyewear as well as just your regular glasses, safety glasses, sunglasses that you can wear,” said Alex Wiewiora, manager of Livonia Athletic District.
These analyses are worth considering given the gravity of some of these ocular injuries. We can expect more research in this area as pickleball continues to soar in popularity. My view as a doctor is that I welcome the sport as I see more sedentary patients getting out for some fun and getting exercise at the same time.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As a lifelong tennis player, I know quite a bit about the effects of different surfaces on the body.
Most tennis in this country is played on an asphalt hard surface and almost all Pickleball is as well. These surfaces are very hard on the body because of the hardness of the surface, and more importantly, that they do not allow the foot to slide.
When the foot can’t slide it, transfers the torque of your body’s motion up your leg to your knees and hips. These are the joints that most often have to be replaced after many years of wear on a hard surface.
In addition, planter fasciitis, a very painful inflammation of the sole of the foot is also quite common because of the constant striking of your foot on the hard surface.
For these reasons I gave up hard-court tennis at age 57 and now play exclusively on clay-like surfaces like Har-Tru, or grass.
These soft surfaces are also much more forgiving should you ever fall, which is always a hazard with the older players who tend to gravitate towards Pickleball. For all these reasons, you will never see me on a Pickleball court, unless they develop a more forgiving surface to play on.
My husband lost an eye while playing basketball. It just makes sense to wear protective goggles when playing sports where there is physical contact with either a person or an object.