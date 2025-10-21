FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Corrin Strong
5h

As a lifelong tennis player, I know quite a bit about the effects of different surfaces on the body.

Most tennis in this country is played on an asphalt hard surface and almost all Pickleball is as well. These surfaces are very hard on the body because of the hardness of the surface, and more importantly, that they do not allow the foot to slide.

When the foot can’t slide it, transfers the torque of your body’s motion up your leg to your knees and hips. These are the joints that most often have to be replaced after many years of wear on a hard surface.

In addition, planter fasciitis, a very painful inflammation of the sole of the foot is also quite common because of the constant striking of your foot on the hard surface.

For these reasons I gave up hard-court tennis at age 57 and now play exclusively on clay-like surfaces like Har-Tru, or grass.

These soft surfaces are also much more forgiving should you ever fall, which is always a hazard with the older players who tend to gravitate towards Pickleball. For all these reasons, you will never see me on a Pickleball court, unless they develop a more forgiving surface to play on.

Leslie M
3h

My husband lost an eye while playing basketball. It just makes sense to wear protective goggles when playing sports where there is physical contact with either a person or an object.

