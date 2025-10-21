By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I played pickleball yesterday in a foursome at the Mauna Lani Sports & Fitness Club in Kona and couldn’t help but notice the speed of game has advanced over the years.

Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America, with nearly 20 million players and growth exceeding 300% since 2020. But doctors are warning that the sport’s explosive popularity is bringing an unexpected risk: a dramatic increase in serious eye injuries.

Meghan Daniels from Detroit posted 6:27 PM, Oct 16, 2025

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America, with nearly 20 million players and growth exceeding 300% since 2020. But doctors are warning that the sport’s explosive popularity is bringing an unexpected risk: a dramatic increase in serious eye injuries. The fast-moving balls, sometimes traveling over 40 mph, are causing a spike in retinal detachments, fractures and severe bruising, particularly among players over 50. “Especially now with the advancement in the paddles, advancement in the ball, the game is sped up more, a lot of younger players as well, so the balls are coming at you very fast,” said Brandon Kakos, a pickleball player. Players under 50 aren’t immune to injury either. Many are now taking proactive steps to protect themselves. “I would always say wear your eyewear. Carbon makes great eyewear as well as just your regular glasses, safety glasses, sunglasses that you can wear,” said Alex Wiewiora, manager of Livonia Athletic District.

These analyses are worth considering given the gravity of some of these ocular injuries. We can expect more research in this area as pickleball continues to soar in popularity. My view as a doctor is that I welcome the sport as I see more sedentary patients getting out for some fun and getting exercise at the same time.

