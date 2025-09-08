Dear Substack Subscribers,

For the last five months, we have been steadily bleeding paid subscribers. Especially notable are the “initiated unsubscribes” (as distinct from simply letting the subscription lapse). Given that paid subscriptions only cost $5.00 per month, this suggests that we have irritated or alienated these readers.

Dr. McCullough has worked hard to maintain his medical practice in the face of an enormous, concerted effort by various institutions to terminate it. Nevertheless, Substack remains an important source of income, and my primary source of income. Since we established the McCullough Foundation in 2022, we have worked for the Foundation on a volunteer basis. With the exception of an occasional shout-out to a Wellness Company product such as Spike Detox, we have avoided advertising that could clutter our posts.

And so, we would be extremely grateful if you would LET US KNOW HOW WE’RE DOING.

1). To what topics would you like to see us devote more of our investigative scholarship?

2). If you perceive deficiencies in our reporting, what are they?

3). What other constructive criticism would you kindly share with us?

Don’t worry about hurting my feelings. I have a very thick skin. I once walked around Telluride, Colorado wearing this outfit to experience what it is like to be laughed at by everyone on the street.

I greatly look forward to reading your constructive feedback in the comments. Many thanks and best regards.

John Leake

