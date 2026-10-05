FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
13m

If someone showed up in the Emergency Department claiming to have taken this or that, we often considered the act a, "call for help," but perhaps not a serious attempt at suicide. Those found with an empty pill bottle beside them, often the same consideration. We had a treatment, a course of action. We knew where we were going. Those who showed up, or were brought in, and refused to tell us what they took or how they were planning the act, THOSE were the ones who really got our attention because it was real and continuing. Stay cynical.

Who trusts post-Soviet bureaucrats to tell us the truth about a case of pneumonic plague? Who thinks they are just trying to hide the real cause that they don't want us to see? This story raises more questions than it answers.

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
14m

Lab Leake?

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