By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign will go down as America’s greatest public health failure. While most of the attention to the program has been appropriately been focused on the lack of safety with injection of synthetic mRNA, the colossal failure of mass vaccination to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection, block transmission, or reduce the severity of illness is remarkable. McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nic Hulscher, MPH, summarized six studies demonstrating “negative efficacy” meaning the shots make it progressively more likely to contract SARS-CoV-2 infection. This puts COVID-19 vaccines among the all time worst vaccine products ever developed.