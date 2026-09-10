By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Over the course of the pandemic, many of my patients have commented they believe COVID-19 infection has worsened their vision.

🧬 Paper Summary: Moustardas et al. — Post-COVID Ocular Syndrome

Core finding

This Nature Communications study (2026, doi:10.1038/s41467-026-74858-4) formally characterizes a distinct post-COVID persistent ocular syndrome (POS) in people who had mild COVID-19 that never required hospitalization.

The authors documented:

Ocular symptoms persisting 3 months to 3 years post-infection

Strabismus (latent eye misalignment/esophoria) with depleted fusional reserves

Pupillary dysautonomia — weakened autonomic pupil reflexes

Corneal peripheral neuropathy — reduced subbasal nerve density (−2.85 mm/mm², P = 0.0001) and weakened blink reflex

Chronic T cell / dendritic cell activation in the corneal nerve plexus (mature DC/T density +8.05 cells/mm², P < 0.0001)

178 dysregulated tear proteins, including ITGB6, NFASC, CTGF, TPSAB1, and CKMT1A/B — a signature overlapping with severe COVID-19 blood/tissue proteomes

Most telling: 33% of affected patients were on part-time or full-time sick leave, yet only 39% of those had a formal long-COVID diagnosis. This is an underdiagnosed, high-disability population.