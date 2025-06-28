By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I watched a young doctor getting his chance on prime time CNN last night giving commentary on RFK. He welled up with great enthusiasm declaring the entire childhood vaccine schedule was safe, had been used and trusted for decades, and then he finished strong by asserting vaccines had saved millions of American lives. He was parroting a 2024 CDC report based on exaggerated statistical models that claim 1.1 million lives were saved by vaccines since 1994. As a reality check, In the United States, approximately 29 out of every 100,000 children between the ages of 1 and 19 die each year, according to America's Health Rankings. This translates to roughly 20,000 child deaths annually, according to a study by NBC News. The causes of death vary, with firearms, unintentional injuries (including car accidents), and poisonings (including drug overdoses) being significant contributors.

We take this up in Chapter 1 of our new book “Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.” Over the centuries, sanitation, improvements in water, food, and air quality, and reduction in filth and squalor had the largest impact on reductions communicable diseases. As modern medicine has advanced with antibiotics, antivirals, steroids, monoclonal antibodies, and modern pediatric ICU care, it would be very rare for a child to die of any infectious disease whether there is a vaccine or not. Trauma and accidents have always been a far greater mortal threat to kids than infections.

Having considered this, in 1946 the year before the diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DPT) vaccine was introduced, there a total of 3085 deaths from those illnesses. In 1952, the year before the polio vaccine was introduced, the worst outbreak year, the number of polio deaths was 3145. So no matter how many diseases the young CNN doctor could imagine and even considering all the years since each vaccine was introduced, there is no conceivable way they saved “millions of lives.” There were simply too few lives at risk to make such a claim.

Please enjoy our scholarship as we take on many firm, fixed, false beliefs that have arisen out of an exaggerated fear of infectious diseases and a blind “faith” in vaccines that rivals organized religion.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Zhou F, Jatlaoui TC, Leidner AJ, et al. Health and Economic Benefits of Routine Childhood Immunizations in the Era of the Vaccines for Children Program — United States, 1994–2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2024;73:682–685. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7331a2