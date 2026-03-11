By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Last week I saw three patients with premature stroke, all under age 65 years. In each case either SARS-CoV-2 infection, vaccination, or both were the only smoking guns. All of the patients were frightened about their prospects, in fact, one had three strokes in total and was blind in one eye and weak on one side of his body. Alter AI assisted with this search and review.

Introduction

Stroke incidence in adults under 65 years has risen since 2020, reversing a decade of gradual decline. While conventional vascular‑risk factors (hypertension, atherosclerosis, atrial fibrillation) still drive the majority of cases, growing evidence links both SARS‑CoV‑2 infection and, more alarmingly, SARS‑CoV‑2 Spike protein accumulation from mRNA vaccination to thrombo‑inflammatory vascular injury. The spike glycoprotein interacts with endothelial angiotensin‑converting enzyme‑2 (ACE2) receptors, promoting inflammation, thrombosis, and impaired fibrinolysis. Whether derived from viral replication or vaccine translation, Spike persistence in vascular tissues may underlie a disproportionate burden of strokes now seen in previously healthy middle‑aged adults.