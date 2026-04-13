FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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kapock's avatar
kapock
1h

And that’s how a foolish adventure goes when the people conducting it aren’t actually fools. Imagine how we’re going to fare

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Dan's avatar
Dan
1h

Where the analogy falls apart is that Philip had articulable goals in mind. Trump appears to be killing people "just for fun", as he put it.

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