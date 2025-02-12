A few hours ago, President Trump stated the following on this Truth Social Account:

I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!

The announcement comes almost three years after hostilities began on February 24, 2022. Since then, hundreds of thousands of young Ukrainian and Russian men have lost their lives and Congress has appropriated $175 billion of American taxpayer money for Ukraine.

I’m pretty sure that all of the above was for naught. A negotiated settlement in early 2022 would have probably yielded better terms for Ukraine than what they are likely to get now.

Since President Monroe announced in 1823 that the United States would not tolerate European meddling in the Western Hemisphere, most Americans seem to have unconsciously drifted into the habit of believing that only the U.S. may insist on maintaining a large sphere of influence around its sovereign territory.

As for our own government, it has long claimed something akin to a royal prerogative to meddle in the affairs of all nations and place its 750 U.S. military bases all around the world—more than any nation, empire or people in world history.

President Trump’s announcement is doubtless a disappointment for the war hawks that roost all over Washington. Those Lords of War and their Merchants of Death would surely like to see this disaster grind on indefinitely to keep the lucre of war flowing to well-placed recipients—all under the guise of “weakening Russia” and getting rid of Vladmir Putin, even though they have no idea what unforeseen consequences could emerge from a weakened Russia with no Putin at the helm.

