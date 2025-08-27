President Trump just posted the following on his Truth Social account.

I have long thought that Soros is one of the most fascinating villains in history. His political campaign support for DA candidates who, upon entering office, cease prosecuting criminals, reminds me of the colorful lunatic Spanish conquistador, Lope de Aguirre (1510 – 1561) who created all manner of mayhem in Spain’s New World colonies and declared himself “Prince of Peru, Tierre Firme, and Chile.”

Aguirre was apparently fond of entering a township with his band of soldiers and releasing the worst offenders from the local jail. This was his way of expressing contempt for King Philip II of Spain, against whom he issued a formal declaration of war.

Aguirre was limited in his ability to sow chaos, whereas Soros has billions to pay his legions of venal, moral imbeciles to do his bidding.

Back in the late nineties, he struck me as resembling a James Bond villain, with his icy expressions of indifference to the victims of his grand currency manipulations. This iteration of his persona was on full display in this 1998 Sixty Minutes interview.

In recent years he has borne an uncanny resemblance to the Emperor Palpatine.

Happy to see President Trump throw down the gauntlet to him.

I propose that some clever young meme artist create a video of President Trump in the role of an apostate Darth Vader tossing Soros into the Death Star reactor.

