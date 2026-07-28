FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Texaspeaches's avatar
Texaspeaches
1h

Diabolical people, almost unhuman

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Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
1h

Interesting use of the word "rulers." In place of "leaders" or "elected representatives."

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