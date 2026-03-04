By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have we finally turned the corner on long COVID syndrome? A recent paper in JAMA Open Network caught my attention and was summarized by Alter AI.

🧩 Long COVID and Recovery Among U.S. Adults (JAMA Network Open, 2026)

Overview

This national analysis, led by Shah and colleagues from Yale University, examined evolving patterns of Long COVID (LC) prevalence and self‑reported recovery among U.S. adults from 2022 through 2024 using data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS). Incorporating nearly 43,000 participants over three consecutive survey years, this is among the largest population‑based assessments to track the trajectory of LC and identify demographic correlates associated with both its persistence and remission.

Methods

Adults ≥ 18 years who reported confirmed COVID‑19 infection were included. Long COVID was defined as symptoms lasting ≥ 3 months after acute infection that were not present previously; recovery was defined as prior LC symptoms but none at survey time. The design applied the NHIS’s nationally representative weighting schema and multivariable logistic regression to explore links between demographics (age, sex, race/ethnicity, income, insurance status, and urbanicity) and LC risk or recovery. All estimates followed STROBE guidelines.