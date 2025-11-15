FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Stephen Due
4h

Flossing is not as good as using those tiny brushes, like bottle brushes but very small, sold in a range of sizes to fit in different-sized gaps between the teeth. These are much more effective than flossing to remove food particles. Assiduously cleaning the teeth after eating in my experience virtually eliminates decay. No chemicals are required, but strict attention to cleaning between the teeth is essential.

2 replies
Kathleen Nathan
5h

Fluoride is a deadly poison. After struggling with dental problems for some years --I have had no dental issues (i.e. CAVITIES} for years. Some essential oils from plants--specifically helichrysum and sage are anti-microbial agents.

Here is something that worked. Apply a few drops of helichrysum or sage to teeth by spreading it with a sterile cloth or fingers. Then apply DMSO the same area. Helichrysum and sage kill and/or discourage the growth of bacterial organisms that cause decay while the DMSO drives it in. Does not taste bad and is nontoxic.

Please see article by MIDWESTERN DOCTOR on the benefits of DMSO.

I may try the nose spray as well.

4 replies
