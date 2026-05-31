FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
1h

If you look at Wikipedia he is still being attacked and destroyed for being correct. This is so tragic. And everyone suffers from this persecution of a man who thinks out of the box, has curiosity, and understands connections

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Louise Roseingrave's avatar
Louise Roseingrave
1h

In Ireland the President of the Irish Medical Council admitted 'everyone was denied this treatment' : (hydroxychloroquine)

https://louiseroseingrave.substack.com/p/former-imc-president-admits-everybody?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=gpx4d

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