FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne Vitale's avatar
Suzanne Vitale
7m

Great article! Did any of these reports speak to the age at which the onset of this neurodiversity tool place? It seems a new narrative may have been formed to normalize autism as if it were always a part of the normal human condition, and not the results of a chemical injury. Not at all surprising. The “affirming care” language in the report for example has been used in another narrative buildout in recent history, i.e. “ gender affirming care . Grotesque.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
scott carl's avatar
scott carl
10m

“a substantial minority of children with autism may be at increased risk of experiencing stigma due to the nature and intensity of their autism symptoms”

Disgusting in every way imaginable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture