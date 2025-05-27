Self-proclaimed Democrats remind me of an old friend who was addicted to alcohol and cocaine. Despite his considerable talent and charm, I finally reached the point where I just couldn’t hang out with him anymore because of his self-destructive behavior.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, I repeatedly told my Dem friends that a vote for Biden would be a vote for unknown and undeclared actors who would wield executive power with no accountability. They didn’t believe me.

This morning someone sent me a link to Jeffrey Goldberg at the Atlantic interviewing Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about their new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

They characterize the guys running Biden’s White House as “a protective 'politburo' hid Biden's decline.” The politburo actors believed that in order to save democracy from the existential threat of Donald Trump it was necessary to subvert democracy and the U.S. Constitution.

These “revelations” have purportedly “enthralled Washington” and “set off a firestorm among Democrats.”

The entire state of affairs is so mindbogglingly stupid that it’s hard for me to believe that it isn’t an elaborate joke. Contemplating it gives me a headache.

