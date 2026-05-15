FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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MrBlaat's avatar
MrBlaat
3h

Convenient.

Too convenient.

Well at least we have advance warning of what the next bioweapon attack is going to be.

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Atenizo's avatar
Atenizo
3hEdited

What the...@RFK jr.???

Make a virus, make a vaccine, make a bunch of $$$, make people sick so they exit the planet sooner. What a racket.

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