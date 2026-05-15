An X Post by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation made me wonder about Project PROVIDENT (click on image below to see post).

I did a bit of research and found the following descriptions of the program in official published sources.

Project PROVIDENT—formally known as “Prepositioning Optimized Strategies for Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics against Diverse Emerging Infectious Threats”—is a major U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-funded initiative launched in September 2024 as part of the broader ReVAMPP (Research and Development of Vaccines and Monoclonal Antibodies for Pandemic Preparedness) Network.

The Project is led by Kartik Chandran, PhD, at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in collaboration with 13 academic, government, and industry partners, including the University of Texas at Austin, University of New Mexico, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), Houston Methodist Hospital, HDT Bio, and others.

The Project has received approximately $70 million in funding over five years (through June 2029). Its mission is to develop rapid, generalizable “plug-and-play” platforms for vaccines and monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies targeting high-priority RNA virus families with pandemic potential: Nairoviridae, Hantaviridae, and Paramyxoviridae.

A main focus of PROVIDENT is research on hantaviruses, using Andes virus (ANDV)—the prototype pathogen for the Hantaviridae family—as a key model.

ANDV, endemic to South America and notable as the only hantavirus that is purported to transmit person-to-person, causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome with high fatality rates and poses unique outbreak risks.

The project’s emphasis on the Andes virus purportedly stems from its pandemic potential and the gaps in existing countermeasures.

Prior to recent global attention on the Andes virus, PROVIDENT teams claimed to have already advanced unprecedented high-resolution structural mapping of the virus, including glycoprotein studies, “to accelerate countermeasure development.”

The project’s objectives are characterized as “proactive and platform-oriented”—that is, to uncover fundamental virus-host interactions and pathogenic mechanisms; design optimized, broadly protective vaccine antigens; enhance next-generation RNA vaccine technologies (such as mRNA and self-amplifying RNA platforms) for potent, durable immunity; and create scalable pipelines for discovering and engineering human-derived monoclonal antibodies capable of neutralizing viral escape variants.

Project PROVIDENT is touted as “a forward-looking investment in global health security,” building foundational knowledge, modular technologies, and preclinical pipelines specifically tailored to hantaviruses like Andes virus.

Project PROVIDENT uses a “sprint” approach, designed to rapidly test vaccine platforms against different hantavirus strains to create generalizable vaccine blueprints.

Alternative Efforts: While PROVIDENT moves forward, Moderna is also working with Korea University on an mRNA hantavirus vaccine, and other studies are looking at prefusion-stabilized glycoprotein mRNA-LNP vaccines.

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