By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Part of practicing medicine is a commitment to lifelong learning with review of journal manuscripts on a daily basis. A case-control study hit my desk of interest finding an association between living near a golf course and Parkinson’s disease. Immediately the authors gravitate to a biological explanation for the association, for example, use of pesticides on golf courses and increased concentration in water run off that finds its way into potable water.