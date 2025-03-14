Putin Calls For Ukrainians In Kursk To Surrender
"'Sympathetic' to Trump's request to spare lives"
ZeroHedge just reported the following:
Update(1358ET): The Kremlin has responded to President Donald Trump’s request that the lives of the Ukrainian troops encircled in Russia’s Kursk Region be spared, which was conveyed in a Friday Truth Social post by the president. Moscow says it is "sympathetic" to this request, and the pattern in the battle to retake Kursk has been to take POWs if weapons are laid down.
At the same time President Putin has called immediate surrender of all Ukrainian troops remaining on Russian soil. Trump had acknowledged that “thousands of Ukrainian troops" are "completely surrounded by the Russian military” in the southwest Kursk region.
Putin said during a National Security Council meeting on Friday that Russian forces guarantee their lives if they lay down their arms, according to state media translation:
Putin responded that he was aware of Trump’s request, adding that Russia was willing to consider it. “If they lay down their arms and surrender, [we] will guarantee them their lives and dignified treatment in accordance with international law and Russian legal norms,” the president said.
But Putin also emphasized the “numerous crimes against civilians” in the region, also has hundreds of thousands of citizens have fled over the last six months of the Kursk occupation on risky operation ordered by Zelensky.
Putin is acting a hell of a lot more decently than Zelenskyy, who has thrown between 1.2 and 1.5 million Ukrainian lives away, and wants to continue the bloodletting indefinitely.
Biden is a monster (or the people who were actually running the US)
You should see the photos of the many elderly Russian civilians brutally massacred by Ukrainian forces. War crimes that we paid for. According to international law, Putin has the legal right to kill every one of those war criminals.